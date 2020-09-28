Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sunworks earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SUNW opened at $2.09 on Monday. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.94.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

