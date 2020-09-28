Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.14

News stories about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) have trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a coverage optimism score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Harley-Davidson's score:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

