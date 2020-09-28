TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has trended negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s ranking:

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $625.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCEHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

