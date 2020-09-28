Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.14

Media coverage about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) has been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a news sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LMPMF opened at $0.53 on Monday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

