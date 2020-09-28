Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.77

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s ranking:

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.23 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.