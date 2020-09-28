Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.40

News headlines about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LFER stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

