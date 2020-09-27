Lawrence E. Golub Buys 30,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 30,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GBDC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

