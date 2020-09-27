Lawrence E. Golub Buys 30,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 30,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GBDC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.