California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 21.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

