PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Holdings Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PACW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

