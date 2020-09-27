7,300 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,464,000 after purchasing an additional 311,348 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

