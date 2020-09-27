AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 726 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.