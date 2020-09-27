AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,393 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,393 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 279.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.02.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

