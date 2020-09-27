AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of AAR worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1,619.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 179.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 188,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of 162.92 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

