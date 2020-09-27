AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AtriCure worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 35.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 348.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $42,438,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

