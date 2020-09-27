Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Boot Barn stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

