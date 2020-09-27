11,823 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after buying an additional 599,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 185.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 83,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $22.34 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

