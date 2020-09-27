Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 48,976 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

