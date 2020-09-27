Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 614,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 513,891 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402,668 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth about $8,440,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

