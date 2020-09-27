Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,251 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.53%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Timothy Lowney sold 1,341 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $105,456.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $151,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $3,045,318. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RGR. Aegis began coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

