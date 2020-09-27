CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

NYSE CNX opened at $10.38 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

