Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.43. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.