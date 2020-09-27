Sei Investments Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 612,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

