Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OSI Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

