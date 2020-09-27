Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 132 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after acquiring an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total value of $928,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $975.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $964.18 and a 200 day moving average of $811.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,009.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

