Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,955 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Kirby worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Kirby stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

