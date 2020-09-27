Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Old Republic International worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 68,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $207,791. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

