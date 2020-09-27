Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Novanta worth $24,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 2,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 325,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 34,164.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novanta by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,020,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

