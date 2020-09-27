Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE:WH opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

