AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,054,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,991,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,278,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,009,985 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after buying an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter.

ADVM opened at $10.81 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

