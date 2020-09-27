Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

