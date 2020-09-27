ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294,992 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of ANIP opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

