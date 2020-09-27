AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

