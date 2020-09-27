AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $494.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.28 and a 200 day moving average of $416.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock worth $74,757,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

