AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 208,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

