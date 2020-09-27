Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Cogent Communications worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

