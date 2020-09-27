AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 45,289 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 135.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 55.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.57. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

