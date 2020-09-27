AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of NMI worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NMI by 19.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $453,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $275,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in NMI by 28.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NMI by 118.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

