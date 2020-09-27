AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,304 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sleep Number worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

