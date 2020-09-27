Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

