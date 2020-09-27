AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $5.35 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $439.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

