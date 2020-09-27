Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 7,052 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 73.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.