Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

RHP opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.