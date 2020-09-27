Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 13,040 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

