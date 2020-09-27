Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 4,800 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.4% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

