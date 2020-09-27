1,283 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $240.16 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $307.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COKE. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

