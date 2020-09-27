1,283 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $240.16 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $307.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COKE. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

