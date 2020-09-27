California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Appian worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Appian by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 180.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Appian by 42.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

APPN stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,110 over the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

