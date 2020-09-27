Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 38,256 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,256 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $202,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $67.04 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

