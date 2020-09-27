Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

