Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 13,709 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 44.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radware by 26.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 75,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Radware by 450.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 961,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 19.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR opened at $24.15 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.