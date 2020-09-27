Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $300,000 Stock Position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of American Vanguard worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 449,343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 228.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVD opened at $12.86 on Friday. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $388.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Research analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

